North Carolina road named scariest drive in America

A road in North Carolina has been named the #1 Scariest Drive in America, according to SAVOTEUR.

The Tail of the Dragon, which begins at the Deals Gap on the Tennessee/North Carolina state line, is a remote, long, twisting road with 318 curves, 11 bridges, and few guardrails.

It begins in North Carolina at the intersection of Highways 28 and 129 and ends at the Tabcat Creek Bridge in Tennessee.

It was initially promoted as a perfect road trip for motorcycle enthusiasts, however many drivers enjoy the thrills year-round.

The Tail of the Dragon is one of 15 Scariest Drives in America, including roads in Colorado, Utah, and Alaska.

You can find the full list in the gallery below.

