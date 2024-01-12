North Carolina school districts adjust schedules due to severe weather

Several school districts across North Carolina have adjusted their schedules for Friday morning in response to severe weather conditions.

Watauga County Schools announced that they will be operating on a two-hour delay due to the potential for overnight refreezing.

The district said buses will have limited travel routes, and any adjustments will be communicated by 8 a.m.

Ashe County Schools also announced that they will also be operating on a two-hour delay.

Schools in Chester County will be dismissed early due to the threat of severe weather Friday afternoon.

Students are expected to be released at 11:30 a.m., and all afternoon activities have been canceled.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also announced that after-school events and activities will be canceled as well due to predicted inclement weather.

