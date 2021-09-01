North Carolina school on lockdown after one person is shot on campus: Report

A North Carolina high school was put on lockdown Wednesday following an on-campus shooting, reports say.

A school resource officer at Mount Tabor High School called in after 12 p.m. local time to report that someone had been shot, dispatchers in Winston-Salem told WXII-TV. Deputies later confirmed that one person was shot on school property, the report added.

"Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. "There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information as appropriate."

Neither information about the victim nor any suspects was immediately available.

UPDATE: They are transporting all students to the Robinhood Family YMCA. Parents can report there to be reunited with their children. Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages. — Forsyth Co Sheriff’s Office NC (@gofcsonc) September 1, 2021



Authorities are transporting all students to the Robinhood Family YMCA, which is about 1 mile from the school, police said. Parents are being directed to the YMCA to pick up their children.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

