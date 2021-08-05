North Carolina sheriff no longer identifies with Democrats and plans to retire

North Carolina sheriff no longer identifies with Democrats and plans to retire
Timothy Nerozzi
·1 min read

The sheriff of Gaston County, North Carolina, announced Wednesday that he would not be seeking reelection, citing disagreements with the Democratic Party.

Alan Cloninger has served as sheriff for 16 years and has been a member of the Democratic Party until recently, announcing that he re-registered as an independent voter, according to an interview with WBTV, a local CBS affiliate.

'SQUAD' MEMBER TOUTS PRIVATE SECURITY WHILE PUSHING TO DEFUND THE POLICE

"This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life," Cloninger said.

"But the time has come that I must put my family first. Today I am announcing that I will be retiring at the end of this term as your sheriff," he continued.


Cloninger has served as a Democrat in an overwhelmingly conservative county for over a decade, but he said the current political situation law enforcement faces has become too much for him to endure.

“The present Democratic Party has left me," Cloninger said. "There is no home for a conservative Democrat in today’s Democratic Party. Therefore, today I will be changing my party affiliation from Democrat to unaffiliated voter.”

“Some of the new Democrats in Washington attack and degrade all law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to protect the people,” Cloninger added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cloninger said his decision to register as independent is a statement that the Democratic Party has abandoned him. He stressed that his new status would allow him to vote for good candidates on both sides of the aisle.

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri made headlines Thursday after demanding that police departments be defunded, though she defended her own use of private security.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Democratic Party, North Carolina, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Timothy Nerozzi

Original Location: North Carolina sheriff no longer identifies with Democrats and plans to retire

