North Carolina sheriff released the names of the 7 deputies involved in the Andrew Brown Jr. shooting. 4 have returned to active duty.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff released the names of the seven deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Three deputies in North Carolina shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten said four deputies never fired. Three remain under investigation.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten has released the names of the seven deputies involved in the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The officers have been named as Lieutenant Steven Judd, Sergeant Michael Swindell, Sergeant Kenneth Bishop, Sergeant Joel Lunsford, Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan, and Corporal Aaron Lewellyn.

Wooten said that Meads, Morgan, and Lewellyn are still on administrative leave until the internal investigation is complete.

"More investigation is necessary into the three deputies who did fire their weapons and they will remain on administrative leave pending completion of the internal investigation and/or the criminal investigation being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation," Wooten said.

Wooten said in a press release that Judd, Swindell, Bishop, and Lunsford did not fire any shots and have returned to active duty.

"After reviewing the preliminary conclusions of the independent investigators conducting the internal review, and after carefully examining the body camera footage of the incident with my own staff, it's obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty," Wooten said.

The facts surrounding the case are still unclear as body camera footage has yet to be released to the public.

A North Carolina judge denied requests to immediately make body camera footage of the deadly shooting public, ruling that prosecutors could delay its release by up to 45 days.

Prosecutors claimed Brown hit deputies with his car before he was shot.

But Brown's family has called for more transparency, claiming they've only seen a 20-second video of the fatal encounter. Attorneys for the family said an independent autopsy revealed Brown died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

The FBI is now investigating the shooting.

