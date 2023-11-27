An Autryville, North Carolina homeless encampment turned into a crime scene on Sunday after a quadruple shooting that left four people dead, in what law enforcement officials say appeared to be a murder-suicide.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of shots being fired at about 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, just outside Autryville, North Carolina.

A local CBS station reportedly spoke with a woman who said she heard an argument coming from the camp as she was returning to her home after walking her dogs on Sunday morning.

ARMED WOMAN STEPS IN TO DEFEND MAN SHOT IN THE FACE FROM AGGRESSOR

"I heard arguing, didn’t think nothing of it, just went back in the house," she told the station. "I started to cook breakfast, then I heard 10 to 15 shots back-to-back."

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered four dead individuals near two tents in a homeless encampment near Tanner Lane.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office said all four individuals – two men and two women – sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

ARMED WOMAN WHO DEFENDED HERSELF AGAINST 'DRUNK' ROOMMATE CELEBRATES LEGAL WIN

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

A preliminary investigation into the incident, the sheriff’s office added, led investigators to believe a murder-suicide took place.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and crime scene investigators continue to collect and process evidence from the scene to ensure no additional foul play was involved.

The sheriff’s office declined to identify the four individuals when asked by Fox News Digital, only to say two men and two women were victims and their "possible names" were being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

The department added there does not appear to be any threat to the public.





Original article source: North Carolina shooting leaves 4 dead at homeless camp in suspected murder-suicide