North Carolina shooting: Three killed and four injured in attack at party

Louise Hall
·1 min read
(WETC)

Wilmington police said in a statement on Saturday that just after midnight on Friday officers were dispatched to a residence in the city

(WETC)

Three people have been killed and four more have been injured during a shooting at a house party in North Carolina, police have said.

Wilmington police said in a statement on Saturday that just after midnight on Friday officers were dispatched to a residence in the city following reports that shots had been fired.

“A gunfight had erupted inside the home during a house party and seven people were struck by gunfire,” they said in the statement.

The names of the deceased have yet to be released as police said they were working to notify family members following the “tragic event”. The conditions of the injured victims was not yet known.

“We will provide an update on the condition of the four victims at NHRMC once that information becomes available,” police said.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams told WETC that there was a “party that was taking place inside of a house.”

“At least seven people inside were shot and three are deceased. They are not being identified until the next of kin has been notified,” he told the broadcaster.

Investigators are still working in the area and trying to identify suspects, CNN reported, adding that there is no one in custody and a motive has yet not yet been provided.

“We do not feel the general public is in any danger at this time and we are working to get suspects identified,” Mr Williams told WETC.

"Our hearts go out to all affected by this senseless violence, and we ask that anyone with information surrounding this incident please come forward so that we may find justice," Wilmington Police concluded.

The department asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.

