North Carolina shopping mall shooting leaves 2 adults, 1 child dead

A gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a North Carolina shopping mall on Saturday, killing two adults, a child and wounding himself, authorities said.

Police responded just after 4 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Landfall Center shopping complex in Wilmington, Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams told reporters at the scene Saturday evening.

Officers found two adults and one child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

The suspect was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police did not immediately release his identity.

While investigators have yet to determine a motive, Williams said there appeared to be "some form of personal relationship" between the victims and the suspect.

"This is a very unfortunate, tragic incident, and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families that are impacted by this and any friends and loved ones," Williams said.

Police said an investigation was still in the early stages and that more information would be released when available.