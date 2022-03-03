kupicoo / iStock.com

In North Carolina, electronic benefit transfer, or EBT, cards are issued through the North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services. SNAP recipients use EBT cards to access these FNS benefits, which can be used like any regular credit or debit card at any authorized grocer or vendor.

SNAP 2022: Will My State Provide Extra Money in March?

Find: The 15 Best Things To Buy With SNAP at Costco

FNS recipients in North Carolina can apply for SNAP benefits by filling out a form at their local Department of Social Services office. Applicants can also apply for SNAP benefits online through a state system called ePASS, which is a web-based, self-service tool that allows residents to apply and manage FNS benefits.

Benefit payments in North Carolina are fairly straightforward. The day payments are deposited depends on the last number of the recipient’s Social Security number. The schedule is the same every month, and benefits are deposited from the 3rd through the 21st day of each month.

Learn: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?

Discover: Do SNAP EBT Cards Expire?

Benefits are deposited even if that day is on weekend or holiday. The payment schedule is as follows:

If your SSN ends in: Your benefits will be available after 6 a.m. on the: 1 March 3 2 March 5 3 March 7 4 March 9 5 March 11 6 March 13 7 March 15 8 March 17 9 March 19 0 March 21

If you do not have a Social Security number, benefits are paid out to you on the 3rd day of each month.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: North Carolina SNAP Schedule: March 3 Marks First Day of Monthly EBT Payments