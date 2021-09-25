North Carolina sorority suspended after members held powerpoint presentation mocking Black football players

Methodist University. Cu Phung via Google Street View

A North Carolina sorority was suspended after a member was pictured mocking Black football players.

In a PowerPoint presentation, members compared Black players to their white teammates.

The Alpha Delta Pi chapter said it was "deeply embarrassed" and deserved the suspension.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A sorority at Methodist University in North Carolina was suspended "indefinitely" after one of its members was pictured holding a PowerPoint presentation comparing Black college football players to their white teammates, NBC News reported.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the university said they "abhor racism in any form on campus" and would be suspending the sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, until further notice.

The decision came after a viral Facebook post picture showed a sorority member, who is white, displaying pictures of Black members of the football team alongside captions such as "large nostrils" and "big lips," The Fayetteville Observer reported.

The presentation, which was given before a sorority gathering, also disapproved of hairstyles and other physical features often associated with African Americans. It also compared the players' attractiveness.

The school's chapter has since issued an apology on the national sorority's Twitter account.

"We extend our sincerest apologies to the Methodist football team, the student body, the sisters of color in our chapter, university faculty and staff, and university alumni regarding racist comments that took place at our event on September 14, 2021. We failed you, we failed the oath we made to Alpha Delta Pi, and we failed ourselves," the Twitter statement read.

"We first failed when one of our members made racist comments. It's deeply disturbing to realize we have not created the kind of chapter culture where racial jokes wouldn't be welcome. Then we failed our values and community by not speaking up to stop it. This is bystander behavior, and we're deeply embarrassed that despite knowing better, we didn't do better," it added.

Story continues

The unidentified member responsible for making the presentation was suspended, the sorority said, and it plans to implement diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Methodist University, located in Fayetteville, has about 2,300 students, a third of which identity as students of color, according to the school's website.

Read the original article on Insider