North Carolina suspect arrested in Bland County after vehicle pursuit and search

Jan. 20—BLAND, Va. — A suspect wanted out of North Carolina on charges including attempted first-degree murder as well as being a person of interest in a separate murder case was caught Thursday in Bland County after he crashed his vehicle while being pursued by Virginia State Police troopers and a deputy with the Bland County Sheriff's Office.

The Virginia State Police has charged Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, of Spring Lake, NC, with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police and for reckless driving, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director with the Virginia State Police.

Amos-Dixon is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia State Police and the Bland County Sheriff's Office were alerted about "a homicide suspect" parked at the northbound rest area on Interstate 77 in Bland County, Va., Geller said in a statement issued after Amos-Dixon's arrest.

As state troopers and a deputy approached the Amos-Dixon's pickup truck in the rest area's parking lot, the pickup sped away and continued north on I-77.

A pursuit was started, during which the suspect rammed a state police vehicle, Geller said. The trooper was not injured.

Amos-Dixon's truck left I-77 at Exit 64 and continued west on Route 61 before crashing in the 1000 block of Clear Fork Creek Road. He then fled the scene on foot.

A search perimeter was immediately established and local residents were advised to shelter in place and call 911 if they saw anyone suspicious.

The Bland County Sheriff's Office posted a notice warning the public that the Amos-Dixon was armed and dangerous. Bland County Schools were locked down as a precaution while troopers and deputies searched the area.

Amos-Dixon is wanted out of Harnett County in North Carolina. Sgt. S. Elmore with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said that Amos-Dixon was wanted in the county for charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious bodily injury and 10 counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Story continues

Elmore said that Amos-Dixon was also a person of interest in a murder case being investigated in another North Carolina jurisdiction. Elmore declined to name that jurisdiction.

At about 11:39 a.m., Amos-Dixon was found near Laurel Creek Road in Bland County and taken into custody. He was being transported to jail by the Bland County Sheriff's Office, Geller said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com