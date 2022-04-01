North Carolina teen faces eight charges of sexual exploitation of minors

A North Carolina teen faces up to 100 years in prison for the alleged sexual exploitation of minors.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deontey Raekwon Reese-Cherry March 15 and charged him with three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The latter five charges are felony offenses and carry up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case, according to a Friday press release.

“Investigators state Reese-Cherry engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced multiple files of child sexual abuse material,” the release adds.