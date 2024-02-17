North Carolina voters hit the ballots ahead of March Primaries

TechCrunch

India's central bank has extended the deadline for some business restrictions on Paytm's Payments Bank to March 15 in "larger public interest," dashing hopes of any major concessions but allowing extra time to comply. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday that Paytm Payments Bank will be barred from accepting deposits and facilitating credit transactions from March 15. The extension follows curbs last month that wiped 55% from Paytm's market cap, which floated in 2021 at a $20 billion valuation.