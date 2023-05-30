North Carolina woman discovered with $183,000 worth of drugs during Georgia traffic stop
A North Carolina woman has been arrested after she was found with several thousand dollars worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Georgia, WLOS reports.
The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said that on May 24, a deputy observed “multiple traffic violations” before pulling Kerry Stratton over on Highway 441.
Deputies said they searched Stratton’s vehicle, “which revealed six kilos of suspected cocaine and 8 ounces of suspected marijuana.”
Stratton, who is from Leicester, North Carolina, has been charged with following too closely, failure to maintain a lane, trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The sheriff’s office told WLOS that “the total value of the drugs seized is valued at approximately $183,000.”
ALSO READ: Authorities find cocaine in motorized wheelchair’s seat at Charlotte Douglas; man arrested
As of May 26, Stratton was being held at the Rabun County Detention Center with no bond.
VIDEO: Police: 11 pounds of cocaine found in truck of driver doing ‘burnouts’