North Carolina woman discovered with $183,000 worth of drugs during Georgia traffic stop

A North Carolina woman has been arrested after she was found with several thousand dollars worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Georgia, WLOS reports.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said that on May 24, a deputy observed “multiple traffic violations” before pulling Kerry Stratton over on Highway 441.

Deputies said they searched Stratton’s vehicle, “which revealed six kilos of suspected cocaine and 8 ounces of suspected marijuana.”

Stratton, who is from Leicester, North Carolina, has been charged with following too closely, failure to maintain a lane, trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The sheriff’s office told WLOS that “the total value of the drugs seized is valued at approximately $183,000.”

As of May 26, Stratton was being held at the Rabun County Detention Center with no bond.

