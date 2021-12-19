North Carolina woman faked cancer to scam friend out of money: police

A North Carolina woman told her friend she was dying of cancer and needed money to live. Police say that wasn’t true at all.

Michelle Lynn Stultz, 46, has been charged with four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses after lying about “financial hardships due to medical treatments,” according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The friend, who has not been publicly identified, told police that she gave Stultz $975 on four occasions, although it’s unclear if that was a total amount or individual payments. After she learned that Stultz was faking her diagnosis, she allegedly confronted the woman and asked for the money back.

That’s when Stultz stopped responding entirely, according to police.

After the woman reported Stultz to the police, investigators discovered that she had also set up a GoFundMe and other donation pages as part of her scam. It’s unclear how much money was raised.

Stultz is being held on a $5,000 bond.