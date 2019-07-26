North Carolina woman who hurled racial slur at black diners in viral video: 'I would say it again'

A woman whose profane, racist rant inside a North Carolina restaurant was caught on camera says she will not apologize for the incident.

After footage of Nancy Goodman hurling the N-word at two black women eating at a Bonefish Grill in North Hills, N.C., went viral, she told WRAL Wednesday that while she could have handled the situation differently, she's not sorry.

"I'm not going to say I'm sorry to them because they kept pushing at it," Goodman told the station. "I would say it again to them. They are the rudest individuals I have ever seen."

The Tuesday night confrontation began when Goodman approached Chanda Stewart and Lakesha Shaw while they were dining at the chain restaurant and told them they were being rude and "too loud."

Once Goodman walked away to talk to an employee, Stewart pulled out her cellphone to begin filming the incident.

"We're paying for our food just like everyone else, and she told us that we are the rudest people," Stewart can be heard explaining in the viral clip, which has since been viewed over 300,000 times.

When Goodman notices she's being recorded from across the restaurant, she puts her arms out and smiles before approaching the table, seemingly taking photos or recording footage of her own on the way.

"I have really good friends that are black and I love them," Goodman says once she reached the pair. "You're too loud."

"In your opinion," Shaw replies. "Let me show you my money. It's just as green as yours."

"You're so stupid, n*****," Goodman says before walking away.

When one of the two women calls out, "You call your black friends n*****?" Goodman yells back, "They're not like you."

Goodman told WRAL that, looking back, she wishes she had just "asked the waiter to ask management if they would just quiet down."

"Instead, I went off on them, which I shouldn’t have done," she explained. "But I had had it. It was out of my control to calm down my anxiety."

In a Wednesday Facebook post, Stewart said she was still "trying to wrap my head around what happened last night."

"We (minorities), tend to get used to the hateful looks, disregarding, and even ignorant behavior by some, but I have never in my 43 years of living been called a n*****," she wrote. "Although racism is very real it stills seems to catch you off guard."

"Thank you to everyone who has shared the post, reached out, and commented," she added. "The love and support has been more than we could have ever imagined or asked for."