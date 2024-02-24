North Carolina woman wins $153,919 after buying $5 lottery ticket at Harris Teeter

Marlen Rios De Torres, of Durham, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $153,919 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I just had a feeling like I was going to win big soon,” she said. “I could feel it.”

Rios De Torres bought her winning 20X The Cash ticket Tuesday night from the Harris Teeter on N.C. 54 West in Durham.

At the time of her purchase, the jackpot stood at $307,838. Since she bought a $5 ticket, she received 50% of the progressive jackpot.

“I was very excited,” Rios De Torres said. “Just happy and surprised.”

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $110,054.

“I know we’ll be okay now,” Rios De Torres said.

She plans to use her winnings to pay some bills.

