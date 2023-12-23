North Carolinians among millions of people traveling for Christmas, New Year’s, AAA reports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many people are finishing last minute packing to hit the road or air for Christmas. The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts Saturday to be the busiest travel day ahead of the holiday.

NC travelers expected to hit the road on I-95 for upcoming holidays

The American Automobile Association (AAA) said right before the pandemic in 2019, 119 million people traveled for the holiday. Besides 2019, within the last 23 years, people are expected to travel the most this weekend in the U.S. with 115.2 million traveling this year. 103.6 million of those holiday travelers will be on the roads.

In North Carolina, AAA predicts 3.5 million people driving of flying for Christmas.

Click here for CBS 17’s live traffic map 🚦

AAA states traffic will be the most congested on Saturday, Dec. 28 and Jan. 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.