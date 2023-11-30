New North Causeway bridge in Fort Pierce may offer more Hutchinson Island evacuation access

FORT PIERCE — The new North Causeway Bridge, which will span the Indian River Lagoon to North Hutchinson Island, could provide more evacuation access from the barrier island during hurricanes and other storms than the current bridge provides, authorities said.

Because it will be a fixed bridge, rather than a moveable span, it won't have the same high-wind closing procedures as the current drawbridge, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Destined to be the Treasure Coast's tallest

The bridge, which is expected to cost $111.5 million and become the tallest on the Treasure Coast, remains on track for completion in late 2027, according to FDOT spokesperson Guillermo Canedo.

When it was first announced in early 2021, the new bridge was expected to begin in 2022, be complete by 2026 and cost $65 million. After a yearlong delay and an increase in cost, construction began in May.

The current North Bridge, built in 1963, is a moveable bridge, and must be locked in the closed position whenever sustained winds exceed 39 mph, or about half the threshold for a Category 1 hurricane. The new bridge will be a fixed bridge, meaning that no such restriction will be necessary, Canedo said.

"This is a fixed bridge without moving parts, so this bridge will not follow the same storm procedures as a movable (bascule) bridge during a storm," Canedo said.

Local agencies may still implement their own safety procedures around high winds and storms with the new bridge.

"At their own discretion, local law enforcement may close the new North bridge in storm events if deemed necessary, and reopen when it is safe to do so," Canedo said.

The navigational clearance of the new bridge will be 85 feet at its tallest point, a big jump from the current 25-foot clearance when in closed position. It will also have wider clearances than the current bridge, increasing from 90 to 125 feet.

The new bridge will be the tallest on the Treasure Coast, surpassing five bridges that stand at 65 feet: the Ernest Lyons Bridge, Jensen Beach Causeway Bridge, Fort Pierce South Bridge, 17th Street Bridge, Merrill Barber Bridge, Evans Crary Bridge and the Roosevelt Bridge.

To fish or not to fish? Authorities to make the call

One aspect that remains to be resolved is whether there will be the opportunity to fish the lagoon once the new bridge is completed. The existing bridge includes a pier that is regularly used for fishing. There are plans to build a new walkway and pedestrian observation deck underneath the western portion of the new bridge, Canedo said, but the approval for fishing needs to come only from local entities only after the bridge is built.

The project is also to include sidewalks, a shared-use path and bicycle lanes on the bridge, as well as a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the Florida East Coast Railroad, according to FDOT.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com and 504-331-0516.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: New bridge in St. Lucie County may become tallest on Treasure Coast