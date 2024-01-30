North Central offers new programs in design, education and health sciences

PETOSKEY — People interested in an education based in digital art, teacher education and medical health and sciences are in luck, because starting in the 2024 fall semester, North Central Michigan College will be having three new programs available in those fields.

“These new degree programs reflect NCMC's commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering student success in diverse fields,” said NCMC President David Roland Finley in a release. “We are excited to offer students structured pathways to pursue their passions and build successful careers in Northern Michigan and beyond.”

North Central Michigan College is offering three new programs in digital art, teacher education and medical health and sciences.

With the new Associate of Applied Sciences in Digital Art and Design, college officials said graduates will be prepared for work in industries like animation, graphic design, illustration, marketing and video production.

“It is exciting to provide students an opportunity to complete a two-year credential that deepens their training in areas where North Central already offers more focused programs, including our Animation Certificate and our Graphic Arts Certificate of Development,” Dean of Arts and Sciences Sara Glasgow said in a release. “Now, students can continue their studies with those credentials scaffolding into an associate degree.”

Those interested in elementary education will be able to get their start through NCMC's new four-semester program for an Associate of Arts Concentration in Teacher Education.

This program is specialized to focus on the methods of teaching practices up to the third grade. Students can complete their work fully online or in a hybrid setting, with in-person and virtual classes.

“This program fills a gap in the pipeline for students interested in pursuing a degree in education,” Jennifer Wixson, professor of early childhood education, wrote in a release. “The clarity of continuing on a structured educational pathway — from Char-Em ISD’s Future Educator Academy for high schoolers, to NCMC’s teacher education program, and then on to a four-year program — is exactly what supports our students’ success.”

Adding to North Central's health sciences offerings, the college will now be offering an Associate of Science Concentration in Medical and Health Sciences.

Also a four-semester program, graduates will be prepared to pursue bachelor's degrees in various fields, including medicine, veterinary medicine, dentistry, physical and occupational therapy, and more.

Subscribe: Check out our latest subscription offers

College officials said the program will be a money-saver for students, providing fully-transferrable credits before heading to a bachelor's program.

“The AS Concentration in Medical and Health Sciences allows students to begin their careers at NCMC and seamlessly transition into bachelor's programs, with a clear pathway into medicine, therapy, medical technology, and a variety of allied health programs,” Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences Brent LaFaive said in the release. “Students will benefit not only from the cost savings, but also from a more personalized learning environment, with increased attention and support before they transfer to larger colleges or universities.”

North Central's Fall 2024 registration begins March 13. For more information, visit ncmich.edu/programs.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: NCMC to launch programs in design, education, health sciences