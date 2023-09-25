North Charleston to begin construction on new senior center

TechCrunch

As changes at Elon Musk's X continue to push former Twitter users to seek alternatives, the open source, decentralized social network Mastodon -- a popular Twitter/X rival -- is releasing an update designed to make it easier for users to get started, use its network even when logged out, and more easily search for content across its platform. The release, aka Mastodon 4.2, is available today to all Mastodon server operators to install. Mastodon, unlike Twitter/X, is a network of interconnected servers, each with their own admins and rules.