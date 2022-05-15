North Charlotte shooting late Saturday leaves one severely injured, police say

A person was severely hurt in a shooting late Saturday in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon with injury near the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place, CMPD said in a news release. At the scene, MEDIC found a male victim who was shot, the release said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

No other information was released, and investigators have not identified a suspect. CMPD’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.