North College Avenue, other road closures in Newark expected to cause delays in March

Railroad crossing maintenance is expected to fully close North College Avenue between Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in Newark for four days, with more road closures expected after in the area, according to police.

The first work period, which is expected to take place from 5 a.m. March 4 to 10 p.m. March 8, will cause a multitude of detours for drivers for the closure of North College Avenue.

North College Avenue closure detour information

The University of Delaware Police have planned the following detours, with delays expected for those traveling.

Vehicle detours:

Southbound: North College Avenue to West Cleveland Avenue, to North Hillside Road, to West Main Street, and to South Main Street

Northbound: North College Avenue to West Main Street, to New London Road, to West Cleveland Avenue, leading to North College Avenue

Pedestrian detours:

Southbound: North College Avenue to West Main Street to New London Road to West Cleveland Avenue and to North College Avenue

Northbound: North College Avenue to West Main Street to New London Road, to West Cleveland Avenue and back to North College Avenue

New London Road and West Main Street detour information

The traffic alerts don't stop there, however.

The following week, from March 11 at 5 a.m. to March 15 at 10 p.m., crossing maintenance is expected to continue, this time causing full closes on New London Road and West Main Street.

Here are the detours planned where delays are to be expected for travelers.

Vehicle detours:

New London Road northbound: West Main Street westbound to South Main Street, to Apple Road, to Hillside Road, and back to New London Road

West Main Street northbound: West Main Street westbound to South Main Street, to Apple Road, to Hillside Road, then back to West Main Street

West Main Street southbound: West Main Street southbound to Hillside Road, to Apple Road, and to South Main Street

For more information, contact the Delaware Department of Transportation's Office of Community Relations at 800-652-5600 in Delaware, 302-760-2080 or by email at dotpr@delaware.gov.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: North College Ave., New London Road and more expect closures in March