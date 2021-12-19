North College Hill man arrested after fatally stabbing his mother, court records say

A North College Hill man was arrested Sunday after fatally stabbing his mother, according to Hamilton County Court records.

According to the documents, 24-year-old T'ontae Antonio Farley stabbed his mother multiple times with a kitchen knife while she laid in bed in an apartment on the 8500 block of Daly Road.

His mother, identified as Vanessa Quarles, was pronounced dead at the scene, court records say.

Farley was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Sunday morning and charged with murder, a first degree felony.

Farley reportedly made a verbal comment to Sgt. Marc Downs from the Springfield Township Police Department asking the officer for a hug, read the court records.

When Downs asked Farley why he asked, Farley responded, "Because I stabbed my mother."

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

