North Columbus homicide from May 2022 remains unsolved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers continue to investigate a 19-month-old homicide after one person was killed on the North Side in May 2022.

On May 1 about 4:50 p.m., police responded to the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue in the Northern Woods section of Columbus on reports of a shooting. Officers found one victim, identified as 42-year-old Fidel Rios Corral, at the scene.

Corral was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital for treatment. Just over two hours later, Corral was pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.