North Country Trail Association, Wampum Chapter Volunteers win national awards

Beaver County volunteers with the North Country Trail Association recently won national awards.

Dennis Garrett of Darlington Township received the Thomas L. Gilbert Lifetime Achievement award for his service on the North Dakota-to-Vermont trail that traverses northwest Beaver County.

Dennis Garrett received a lifetime achievement award from the North Country Trail Association.

The 2023 Annual Celebration of the North Country National Scenic Trail took place in Chestertown, N.Y., and also granted a Distinguished Service award to Richard Ostheimer of Youngstown, and a Trail Builder award to William Smith of Brighton Township. Both belong to the Wampum Chapter of the NCTA.

Outstanding Private Landowner accolades went to Tony Keiser, who owns a trail section in Enon Valley.National Park Service Awards for volunteer hours were bestowed to Carol Wright of Center Township (2,500 hours), Yvette Jester of Columbiana, Ohio (200 hours) and Joel Oravitz of White Township (100 hours)."We always can use new volunteers," Tina Harkins, public relations chairperson for the NCTA Wampum Chapter, said in a press release.

For more information, visit meetup.com/wampum-chapter-north-country-trail-association-meetup.

Watts Mill Road trailhead to the North Country Trail in South Beaver Township.

