North Country Trail now a 'long, skinny' national park

Dec. 20—KALKASKA — The newest national park stretches more than 4,800 miles long, connects North Dakota to Vermont and winds right through both of Michigan's peninsulas.

National Park Service Director Charles Sams III recently designated the North Country National Scenic Trail as a unit within the national park system. That might not seem like a major distinction — it's always been a part of the national parks system since it was created in 1980, trail Superintendent Chris Loudenslager said.

Not much on the ground will change, either, since the trail already has volunteers who help maintain it and nonprofits that organize them, according to the NPS. The trail also already has access points, budgets, signage and staff.

So too do the Ice Age and New England national scenic trails, which Sams also designated as units of the national park system, according to a release.

Supporters of North Country National Scenic Trail have backed this designation for decades, and it's more than just a matter of semantics, Loudenslager said.

"It's been talked about and argued about for 30 years, and I think that is the pivotal change that we're seeing right now, is the director of the National Park Service demonstrating that national scenic trails are important and giving us that recognition and recognizing that we are not just a hiking trail," he said.

Rather, North Country National Scenic Trail is a "long, skinny park," one that passes through and along natural resources, scenic beauty, historical and cultural sites, said Loudenslager, of Interlochen.

One of those cultural sites is a giant leaping trout statue in downtown Kalkaska, one of 30 designated Trail Towns along the path. A partnership including the village's Downtown Development Authority is building a new trailhead along with rerouting two miles of trail that currently follow a road. The Michigan Natural Trust Fund is backing the project with a $250,000 grant.

Cash Cook, director of the DDA, said the project should go to bid in the first half of January and hopefully wrap by the last weekend in September if weather and supply chains cooperate. That would be in time for National Public Lands Day.

Cook said he's not entirely sure what the move means for the trail itself in practical terms, but being promoted as a national park could bring more interest to the North Country Trail.

"My personal opinion is that the National Park Service is going to bring a lot more attention to the trail itself and hopefully bring some additional users," he said. "So that's my hope, and we're putting together quite a cool little asset with the trailhead we're working on here."

Kenny Wawszczyk, North Country Trail Association's regional trail coordinator for Michigan, said the promotional opportunities are one of the bigger advantages of the new designation. The trail will now be included in lists and maps of all the national parks.

Plus, people are curious about the trail just from the announcement.

"I think people are reaching out to us more wondering what it is, so just that aspect has given us more recognition," he said.

Loudenslager heaped praise on the association for keeping the designation conversation going through the years in ways that he as an employee of the National Park Service couldn't.

The change could open up funding opportunities, one being map brochures that are given out at trailheads, Loudenslager said — local chapters will no longer have to foot the cost. Other opportunities might be available if money has been earmarked for "units" of the National Park Service, but there's still more to learn.

"I wouldn't say there's suddenly going to be this rainbow with this pot of gold at the end that suddenly will be revealed to us," he said.

Loudenslager agreed the most valuable change will be the messaging aspect of telling the public it's just like the rest of the national park system.