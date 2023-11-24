North county annexation: Palm Beach Gardens set to expand, adding 8,300 residents

Palm Beach Gardens in September came up with an ambitious annexation plan that could add 8,000 new residents to the city.

The five areas proposed for annexation total 1,354 acres and 8,352 residents.

If residents in all five areas vote to annex, Palm Beach Gardens' population would grow to nearly 70,000, making it northern Palm Beach County's largest incorporated community. It had 60,175 residents as of July 1, 2022, according to the American Community Survey. Jupiter had 61,126.

The five areas are:

Area 1: The largest area, covering 1,244 acres and focused north of PGA Boulevard, includes the Cabana Colony, Crystal Point, Frenchman’s Landing, Captain’s Key and Hidden Key neighborhoods. It’s bounded generally by Alternate A1A to the west, the Intracoastal Waterway and Little Lake Worth to the east and Donald Ross Road to the north. It would bring 3,607 residences and 7,760 people into the city.

Area 2: South of the recently annexed Ritz Carlton Residences project on the southeast corner of PGA Boulevard and the Intracoastal, this roughly 22-acre section includes 74 residences and about 157 residents.

Area 3: This section includes the Pirate’s Cove neighborhood south of PGA Boulevard, north of Canal Road and east of Prosperity Farms Road. There are 63 residences and 134 people living there.

Area 4: This section is an enclave surrounded by the city. It includes the Monet Acres and Monet Heights neighborhoods. There are 71 residences there and about 151 residents in this area on the northeast corner of Prosperity Farms and RCA Boulevard.

Area 5: This would be the Monet Gardens neighborhood, bordered by Fairchild Avenue on the north and RCA on the south, with Fairchild Gardens Avenue on the west. This is another enclave surrounded by the city, with 113 residences and 240 residents.

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network.

