North county annexation: U.S. 1 neighborhood near agreement to become part of Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH — Two municipalities want to annex a gated neighborhood of 25 single-family homes off U.S. 1. Most of the residents there say they prefer becoming part of Juno Beach over Palm Beach Gardens.As such, Juno Beach is pursuing a voluntary annexation of Captain’s Key, which sits in an unincorporated pocket of Palm Beach County just south of the town border.Officials were hopeful they could obtain approvals from all of Captain’s Key’s property owners as early as this week and have it on the Town Council’s agenda for action in December.Captain’s Key is one of the neighborhoods included in one of five zones that Palm Beach Gardens has proposed adding to the city through a vote in the March 19 election. The City Council gave its blessing to the attempt on Sept. 19.

What Captain's Key would bring to Juno Beach

Captain's Key, a community of 25 single-family homes along U.S. 1, became a target of annexation for both Juno Beach and Palm Beach Gardens during the fall of 2023.

The neighborhood sits between the two municipalities and has been in Juno Beach’s future annexation map since 2008, said Town Manager David Dyess.The move would add 20.6 acres, 25 households and about 70 residents to the town of about 4,000 people. Captain’s Key amounts to about $105,000 in tax revenue and would increase Juno Beach’s taxable value more than $58 million, according to Dyess. Its streets would remain private.

Most of the homes in the neighborhood have three or four bedrooms and date to the 1970s and 1980s. Some have been demolished and rebuilt since then, with two homes under construction now. More than 90 percent of its homeowners live there full-time.

The homes get their water from Seacoast Utility Authority, a nonprofit governmental water service that provides water to Palm Beach Gardens, Juno Beach, Lake Park, North Palm Beach and unincorporated Palm Beach County, and are on septic tanks.

Juno Beach, Palm Beach Gardens follow different strategies

Palm Beach Gardens and Juno Beach are pursuing the annexation of Captain’s Key in different ways.Palm Beach Gardens must get 50% plus one of voter approval from residents in the currently unincorporated areas in a process known as forced annexation. Juno Beach is seeking voluntary annexation of the neighborhood, meaning all its property owners must indicate their intent for the town to annex them. If it happens, residents would no longer vote in March on whether to become part of Palm Beach Gardens.

When asked to comment on the Juno Beach annexation, Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Chelsea Reed said, “We appreciate and understand Juno Beach’s annexation consideration and, as always, look forward to continuing to be good neighbors.”

Palm Beach Gardens officials have said that the move to annex is part of a larger strategy that has been identified by its city council and staff to round out the city's boundaries and provide more representation and control over development and redevelopment in those areas.

Toward that end, Palm Beach Gardens this year annexed 300 acres along Northlake Boulevard near the Avenir community now under construction at the western edge of the city. Juno Beach Mayor Alexander Cooke said he doesn’t believe in the type of annexation that Palm Beach Gardens is pursuing and expressed misgivings about adding any additional land to the boundaries of Juno Beach, wanting to keep the town of 4,000 full-time residents small.

Vice Mayor Peggy Wheeler said that she wants to develop a timeline for annexation to provide more transparency to citizens going forward. Dyess said that “it only makes sense” for local governments to pursue annexation of the unincorporated properties left in Palm Beach County.

“I don’t know what caused Gardens to do their annexation, but that is what prompted everyone to get involved and look at the annexation seriously, including residents,” Dyess said.

Pleasant Ridge residents say they want Juno Beach to annex their homes

Juno Beach council members also expressed interest in Pleasant Ridge, a neighborhood directly across U.S. 1 from Captain’s Key that Palm Beach Gardens also is trying to annex, but they decided not to pursue annexation there until they receive unanimous approval from residents of Captain’s Key.

Sixty homeowners out of the 132 homes in Pleasant Ridge have signed a petition asking Juno Beach to annex them. Neighbors are working to get signed approval from all homeowners in Pleasant Ridge.

Six Pleasant Ridge residents spoke during public comment, urging town council members to annex them into the town before the March vote.

“I really thought I lived in Juno Beach until now and I’ve always identified as a Juno Beach resident,” said Tina Nolan Caruso, who has lived in Pleasant Ridge for 23 years.

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network.

