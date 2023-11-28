North County coach, school counselor pleads not guilty to sex act charges with minor

SAN DIEGO — A North County school counselor and water polo coach was arraigned on four charges Monday, related to sex acts with a minor.

According to information discussed in court, 27-year-old Conner Chanove was a counselor at a school in the Vista Unified School District. Information from authorities have described his employment as a substitute teacher.

“He’s charged with two counts of committing a lewd act on a minor under the age of 14, he’s also charged with initiating a meeting with a minor and also the fourth charge is actually going to that meeting to meet with a minor in order to commit a sexual act,” Deputy District Attorney Jessica Stehr said.

Chanove entered a not guilty plea and denied all allegations. He faces up to 12 years in state prison if convicted on all four charges.

Stehr said the victim is a 13-year-old eighth grade student at the school Chanove was a counselor at, and the two had talked on Snapchat and agreed to meet at an Oceanside Park, where the victim’s mother found the two of them in Chanove’s car.

“On November 18th, the victims mother was unable to locate her, so she tracked her to Guajome Park, where she located the defendant’s car,” Stehr said. “She could see at that time that her daughter was in the backseat of the car with the defendant, when she opened the door, she found that the defendant had his pants down.”

Chanove was arrested Monday, November 20.

Chanove was also a girls water polo coach for the all-girls Seaside Water Polo Club based in Carlsbad, and was a lifeguard for Carlsbad and Encinitas.

The Vista Unified School District said in a statement: “We are appalled by the thought that someone trusted to work with our children would betray their trust and innocence. Please be assured that this adult will not be on any campus in the District …”

During court Monday, the judge reduced his bail from $1 million to $325,000. Chanove does not have any prior criminal history.

Naked guy spotted on iconic Disneyland Ride

If Chanove posts bail, he would only be released if he agreed to the following conditions, outlined by the judge:

GPS Monitoring

An order to stay away from all school grounds

Order for no contact or communication with children, or anyone under the age of 18.

Order that he stay 15 feet away from children

Fourth amendment waiver, which waives his right to be searched, including his electronic devices

The deputy district attorney told the judge she was not aware of any additional victims, but urged anyone with additional information to come forward and contact authorities immediately.

Chanove’s attorney declined to talk with the media after Monday’s arraignment.

It also appeared two members of Chanove’s family were in the courtroom Monday for the arraignment, but they declined to talk with the media.

On Wednesday, the Vista Unified School District released the following statement:

“We were notified on late Saturday, November 18, 2023 by the Oceanside Police Department that a substitute teacher in our District was involved in an inappropriate activity with a student at Guajome Lake Park. This adult has since been arrested and is currently being held at the Vista Detention Facility. We are appalled by the thought that someone trusted to work with our children would betray their trust and innocence. Please be assured that this adult will not be on any campus in the District and that our administrative team will cooperate fully with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served. Anyone with information that may help with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Oceanside Police Department Family Protection Unit at 760-435-4377.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.