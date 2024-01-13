North County dog beach advocates howl for change

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Advocates for a pilot dog beach program in San Diego’s North County are trotting forward on their mission.

For the past two years, local grassroots nonprofit Oceanside Dog Beach has rallied for community support in an effort to convince the Oceanside City Council to vote in approval of a “test plan.”

The organization has proposed about 500 feet of beach — between the North Jetty to Tower 18 — be opened up for dogs and their owners during limited hours.

This Google Maps image displays the area in which Oceanside's potential dog beach could be designated.

The city council was set to vote on the measure for a second time on Nov. 2, 2023, which was ultimately unsuccessful. Now, the group is taking new steps in making their proposal a reality.

“The nonprofit gathered over 9,000 signatures on a change.org petition of business owners and locals to prove there was community support to review city policies, but we couldn’t get any traction with the city officials. Our only recourse is to start an initiative petition for the

November ballot and we need the community to help us make this happen” said Moss Rosen,

longtime Oceanside resident and president of Oceanside Dog Beach.

Rosen argues that due to the North County town’s lack of extensive trail systems and designated dog parks, a pilot program for a dog beach should be considered.

The four-legged nonprofit group has until July 1, 2024 to collect 15,000 registered Oceanside voters’ signatures to get the initiative on the November ballot.

In related news, Oceanside Dog Beach has also been working to get “dog elements” built into the Re:Beach Coastal Resilience Design Competition project. This ambitious plan is aiming to roll back time by replenishing the local beaches.

To kick-off the next step in their push, Oceanside Dog Beach is holding a volunteer rally on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 2-4 p.m. at its headquarters — located at 518 South The Strand.

At the end of the rally, there will be a musical performance by the group Acoustic Sundown, a band that includes Oceanside native and established Nashville, Tennessee singer/songwriter Adam Lopez.

FOX 5 reached out to the Oceanside City Council regarding their stance on this matter. At the time of publication, no response was given.

