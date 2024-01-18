North County veterinary clinic pays $125K for mishandling controlled substances

SAN DIEGO — A veterinary clinic in Valley Center suspected of Controlled Substances Act violations for diversion of controlled substances and failure to properly keep records necessary to account for controlled substances agreed to pay $125,000 to resolve the mishandling of controlled substances, prosecutors said.

Best Veterinary Care has also entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the DEA, which requires them to undertake additional measures to handle controlled substances properly and safely, the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California said in a news release Wednesday.

The DEA and other investigative activity conducted an audit determining that Best Veterinary Care committed multiple violations of the Controlled Substances Act from 2020 through 2022, according to prosecutors.

“The alleged violations include failing to control the clinic’s inventory of controlled substances, failing to maintain a complete record of controlled substances, and failing to maintain effective controls to guard against theft and diversion of controlled substances,” the U.S. Attorney Southern District of California said.

The veterinary clinic’s failure to control inventory included unaccounted-for pills, such as benzodiazepines alprazolam (e.g., Xanax) and diazepam and tramadol, an opioid.

“Veterinarians have a responsibility to keep opioids and other dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands,” U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said. “Failure to do so is not only reckless but is illegal and contributes to the raging opioid epidemic in this country.”

To report a tip directly to a DEA representative regarding medical personnel writing suspicious opioid prescriptions and pharmacies dispensing large amounts of opioids, call 571-324-6499, or visit the DEA’s website and click on “Report Illicit Pharmaceutical Activities.”

