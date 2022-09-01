North Dakota farmer, 3 farmhands dead in ‘devastating’ murder-suicide

A North Dakota farmer was found dead in a wheat field together with three other men in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide.

Doug Dulmage, 56, was fatally shot Monday and found with the bodies of the men believed to be his farmhands, the Towner County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a statement published by ABC News.

“Evidence from the scene indicates that this incident was a murder-suicide and there is no known threat to the public,” said the sheriff’s office, according to the outlet.

Authorities on Wednesday publicly identified the other victims believed to be related and to have also died from gunshot wounds: Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Brack, 64, and Robert Bracken, 59.

Also a volunteer firefighter, friend Pat Traynor told ABC affiliate WDAY Tuesday that Dulmage, who had been found in his combine harvester, “was a generous soul” and “a pillar of the community; it’s a total devastating loss.”

Dulmage, said Traynor, “epitomized what it was like to be in the country, in terms of friendliness, kindness, empathy, people helping each other.

“If we could all be a bit more like Doug, the world would be a much better place,” said Traynor.

While authorities at the time told the WDAY that Dulmage did not carry out the killing, they would not say who did. The sheriff’s office said that the revolver was found near one of the four men’s bodies, according to ABC.

The Towner County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.