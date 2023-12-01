North Dakota Highway Patrol will host toy and food drive in Grand Forks

Nov. 30—GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota Highway Patrol, along with area businesses and other first responders, are hosting a food and toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The event will take place in four locations: Bismarck, Mandan, Williston and Grand Forks. In Grand Forks, the event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart located at 2551 32nd Ave. S., according to a press release from the highway patrol.

First responders will be available at each location, accepting donations which include non-perishable food, new toys and clothing and financial donations to purchase toys for children. Items will be donated to local shelters, food pantries, non-profit organizations and families in need, the release said.