North Dakota Highway Patrol identifies Jamestown driver in DUI injury crash

Feb. 20—COOPERSTOWN, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Feb. 20, identified the Jamestown driver arrested for DUI

following a one-vehicle crash near here

on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The crash occurred at 11:09 p.m. about 9 miles southwest of Cooperstown on N.D. Highway 1.

The patrol said Casey Zuck, 36, was the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse that was southbound on Highway 1 when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and entered the west ditch. Zuck overcorrected and the Traverse reentered the roadway, crossing over into the east ditch before going a short distance and striking a power pole, the patrol said. The vehicle came to rest in a nearby field.

Zuck and his passenger, Kandace Dwelle, 41, Jamestown, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by Cooperstown Ambulance. Zuck was wearing a seat belt; Dwelle was not. They were transported to Cooperstown Medical Center for further care and later released.

Zuck was arrested for DUI and cited for open container of alcohol and care required. Dwelle was cited for open container.

Also responding to the scene were the Griggs County Sheriff's Office and Hannaford Fire and Rescue.