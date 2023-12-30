North Dakota Historical Society awards $470,800 in cultural heritage grants

Dec. 30—GRAND FORKS — The Bruflat Lutheran Church in Portland, North Dakota, will begin work this spring to repair and preserve its bell tower, thanks to a Cultural Heritage Grant for $26,525 from the State Historical Society of North Dakota, said the Rev. Leon Philpot, the church's pastor.

The church is among 20 nonprofit organizations, which, altogether, have received $470,800 from the State Historical Society for the coming biennium.

Throughout the state, the cultural heritage grants have been awarded to museums, churches and historical societies as well as city, county and tribal governments, according to an announcement by the State Historical Society.

The funds will be used for capital improvements, exhibits, special projects or events, educational activities, and collections.

Members of the Bruflat Lutheran Church are "very grateful for this grant," Philpot said.

The church was organized in the late 1800s, and the current church building was constructed in 1917, he said. Repairs, including replacing the bricks, have become necessary following a water leak in the bell tower.

Other organizations in northeastern North Dakota that have been selected to receive a Cultural Heritage Grant are:

The Antler (ND) Historical Society, $30,000 for the Antler Town Square building rehabilitation project;

Buxton in Bloom, based in Buxton, received $25,000 for the Historic Grue Church and Cultural Center foundation repair and electrical upgrade project;

The North Dakota Museum of Art, Grand Forks, received $15,000 for the permanent collection storage updates project;

Remote Site Launch 3, Inc., Cavalier, received $22,668.50 for the Remote Launch Operations Building HVAC system project;

The Traill County Courthouse, Hillsboro, received $45,000 for the entry steps restoration project;

The Traill County Historical Society, Hillsboro, received $29,000 for the foundation and woodwork trim restoration and painting project;

Viking Norwegian Lutheran Church, Maddock, received $30,000 for the steeple re-roofing project.

The State Historical Society of North Dakota identifies, preserves, interprets and promotes the heritage of North Dakota and its people. Incorporated in 1895, the state agency manages 60 state museums and historic sites.

For more information, visit

www.history.nd.gov

or call (701) 328-2666.