North Dakota lawmaker facing expulsion blames accusers

State Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, is shown in the North Dakota House chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, n Bismarck, N.D. Lawyers for the North Dakota Legislature have documented allegations of sexual harassment and threats against them and others by Republican lawmaker Luke Simons, and have forwarded a file to legislative leaders for potential action that may lead to possible censure or expulsion. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents Thursday, Feb. 24, 2021, after an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers in a profane outburst over a disagreement about wearing a mask. (Blake Nicholson/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)
JAMES MacPHERSON
·3 min read

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota Republican House member facing expulsion for allegedly sexually harassing women at the Capitol told lawmakers Thursday that any of them could be in his position.

A defiant Rep. Luke Simons, who has denied wrongdoing and refused to resign, blamed his accusers for “twisting my words” and lawmakers for not affording him due process.

“I could make any accusation against any of you, “Simons said ahead of the vote. “Under this circumstance we are under, you’re guilty.”

Simons is accused of a pattern of sexually aggressive, lewd, and threatening behavior, dating back to shortly after he took office in 2017. Republican Rep. Emily O’Brien has said that his harassment was so pervasive that she switched desks to get away from him.

“Prior to coming forward, I struggled with whether this was something I wanted to relive,” she told fellow House members. “It is hard to rehash the unwarranted, disturbing and uncomfortable experiences,. I think ‘shame on you, Emily O’Brien, for not coming forward and being a voice for others.’”

Responded Simons, "They have twisted my words. I believe in a North Dakota you are innocent until proven guilty.”

Republican Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, an attorney, said on the floor Thursday that the move to remove Simons is about inappropriate behavior, not about targeting a political ideology, s Simons has alleged. Simons, a barber and rancher, is a member of the loosely organized Bastiat Caucus, a far-right group that supports limited government and gun rights.

“We have moved women away from him, we have limited his ability to work with them, but in doing that we are also punishing the women," Roers Jones said. "When we move women or restrict who they work with, we are limiting a women’s ability to do her jobs, and thereby limiting her ability to advance because of the actions of one member.”

Democratic House Minority Leader Josh Boschee of Fargo, who co-sponsored the resolution, looked at Simons and said, “You have hurt people. You have hurt the integrity of the legislative assembly.”

Boschee added, “We have to make a statement to do better.”

The North Dakota Constitution says either chamber can expel a member with two-thirds approval. That would mean 63 members of the House would need to approve. Republicans hold an 80-14 advantage in the chamber.

Opponents of the resolution said the process was flawed and that Simons was not afforded due process. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said the process to expel Simons went “above and beyond what is legally required.”

GOP Rep. Rick Becker, who heads the Bastiat Caucus, said there was not “enough for expulston” and wanted to amend the resolution to a censure but it was defeated 66-28.

Pollert, the majority leader, urged the House to defeat the amendment.

“This censure does not go far enough,” Pollert said. “It doesn’t even look like a slap on the wrist.”

A vote was expected later Thursday.

