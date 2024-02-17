North Dakota initiates grant program to optimize ranching operations

Feb. 16—BISMARCK — In a bid to support local ranchers in optimizing their operations, Doug Goehring, North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner, and his team have embarked on the implementation of a grant program.

"We have been watching South Dakota for quite a bit," Goehring stated, highlighting the inspiration behind the initiative. "And we were able to glean the framework, so then we put a pilot program together."

The pilot program, a short-term endeavor designed to assess viability and address any potential issues, targets townships, counties, and regional councils as initial participants.

Under the Livestock Development and Planning Program, counties stand to receive up to $12,000 in funding for property assessments aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. Collaboration with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is integral to formulating waste management strategies, with additional funding available for counties within regional councils.

"We will do this by helping these ranchers get in contact with farmers in their area that may have use for things like excess manure on their crops," Goehring elaborated, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the initiative.

Infrastructure considerations, including water access and waste management, are paramount in assessing the suitability of a property for ranching operations, Goehring explained. The DEQ's site analysis, encompassing factors such as topography and soil type, aids in determining the compatibility of a ranching operation with its current location.

"This program can help those who want to start an agricultural operation not just get an idea but a firm understanding about what makes a good property for their specific goals and helps them locate just such a property," Goehring emphasized, underlining the program's potential to facilitate informed decision-making among aspiring agricultural entrepreneurs.

Expressing concern over a lack of awareness among counties, Goehring urged proactive engagement with the program through local county commission offices.

"Inquire about the program," Goehring advised, urging potential applicants to seize the opportunity to enhance the agricultural landscape of their communities.

For further information and to initiate the application process, interested parties are encouraged to contact their local county commission office.