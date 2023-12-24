North Dakota lawmaker unleashes ‘homophobic, racially abusive’ tirade during drunken driving arrest: bodycam video

A North Dakota lawmaker told authorities they’d “regret picking on him” during a “verbally abusive, homophobic, racially abusive and discriminatory” tirade aimed at officers who were arresting him for drunken driving, according to a police report and bodycam footage.

Republican state Rep. Nico Rios‘ confrontation with police occurred on Dec. 15 as he was driving home from a holiday party. He was pulled over in Williston after authorities said he failed to stay in his own lane.

Bodycam footage shows Rios, a first-term official who won his seat in 2022, initially trying to hand officers his business card before they request his license and registration. The exchange quickly escalates from there, with the pol hurling profanities and threats as he struggles to complete a field sobriety test, the clip shows.

According to a police report obtained by The Bismarck Tribune, the lawmaker was unable to maintain his balance during the test, and misstepped when asked to walk heel-to-toe.

Rios then goes on to refuse a breathlyzer test and ultimately lands in handcuffs. Upon learning he’s going to jail, the lawmaker calls one officer a “f—ing f—-t,” bodycam video shows.

Rios’ rant continues once he’s in the back of Officer Alexander Welch’s police cruiser. When asked if he wanted the two phones found in his truck, he answered affirmatively, telling Welch he wanted them to call North Dakota State Attorney General Drew Wrigley so he could tell him he was being mistreated.

Rios repeatedly used profanity throughout the drive to the jail and at one point asked that officers turn off their bodycams. He also made several comments about Welch being born in England and about people born outside America becoming law enforcement officers.

“You’re arresting me for driving home, and people are coming to your country and raping your women, as you know,” he said, claiming refugees are taking over England. “And I’m the f—ing bad guy?”

Rios added: “You’re ruining my life so you can f—ing make a paycheck,” before slinging another series of homophobic slurs at the officer.

Rios was charged with DUI and refusing to provide a chemical test. After he was released from custody, he posted a statement on X, expressing his sorrow and regret to the people of his district, telling them he made a “mistake.”

He issued a second mea culpa on Friday, after video of his arrest started going viral online.

“Inebriated or not my actions and words to law enforcement that night were absolutely unacceptable,” he wrote. “Just two cop doing their jobs keeping the community safe when they ran into me on a night I decided to act like a dummie. They did nothing to deserve any sort of disrespect. I owe it to myself, my district, and everyone and I vow to make sure this never happens again.”