North Dakota Legislature OKs Juneteenth ceremonial holiday

JAMES MacPHERSON
·2 min read

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature passed a bipartisan bill Tuesday to recognize Juneteenth as a ceremonial holiday in the state — one of just three that does not observe it in some way.

West Fargo GOP Rep. Austen Schauer, who carried the bill on the House floor, said the recognition of Juneteenth “is a step of good will toward becoming a nation of respect to each other.”

Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day — commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where Union soldiers brought them the news two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Although the North Dakota legislation would make June 19 a state-recognized holiday, it would not be an official paid holiday for state employees — something backers said likely would have hindered the bill's passage.

The House passed the bill 70-22 on Tuesday. The Senate endorsed the measure 44-3 in February. The legislation now heads to GOP Gov. Doug Burgum, who is expected to sign it.

Fargo Democrat Tim Mathern and Grand Forks Republican Ray Holmberg sponsored the North Dakota bill. The pair also backed successful legislation 30 years ago to recognize the third Monday in January as a state holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

South Dakota and Hawaii are the only other states that don’t have some sort of official observance of Juneteenth. South Dakota’s GOP-controlled House killed a bill in March to legally recognize the holiday.

Burgum and South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem both recognized June 19 in proclamations last year to commemorate the day, but for 2020 only.

Martin Luther King Day was added as an official North Dakota holiday in 1991. From 1987 until the adoption of the 1991 legislation, the third Monday in January was “designated” as MLK day, but it was not an official holiday.

None of the Legislature’s 141 members are Black. According census data, North Dakota’s African American population has more than tripled since 2010 to 25,000 but still makes up only about 3% of the overall population.

Recommended Stories

  • NY investor behind Piney Point ran hedge funds, a blueberry farm and string of Hooters

    The state has vowed to hold HRK Holdings — owner of the troubled Piney Point phosphate plant site leaking polluted wastewater — “accountable” for a still-unresolved environmental crisis that has forced hundreds of evacuations and threatens to devastate marine life in Tampa Bay.

  • Every Type of Migraine and How to Tell Them Apart

    Migraine symptoms and severity can vary based on the migraine subtype. Here’s what you need to know about every type of migraine and how to tell them apart.

  • Doormen Fired After Closing Door On Asian American Woman Attacked In NYC

    A viral video sparked outrage after it showed a woman being brutally beaten outside a building in Manhattan as workers stood by and watched.

  • ‘Never forget.’ Holocaust Survivor will share his story in virtual remembrance ceremony

    As a professional photographer, Laszlo Selly spent his life telling stories through his camera lens.

  • McManus: How to catch the cheaters who don't shoulder their share of the tax burden

    As April 15 draws near, let's focus our collective anger on the millions of tax cheats who don't pay what they owe.

  • Police Chief: Chauvin 'Absolutely' Violated Use Of Force Policy In Floyd Arrest

    Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo condemned Derek Chauvin's actions during the former police officer's murder trial.

  • Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial

    A member of George Floyd's family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd's death. The seat reserved for Chauvin's family goes unclaimed. Floyd's younger brother Philonise Floyd, of Houston, has attended several days of the trial to bear witness on behalf of his family.

  • Queen Sugar: June 3, 2020

    Ralph Angel and Darla discuss Blue's future, Davis cares for Charley as she grows sicker, and Hollywood has a new idea for The Real Spot. Plus, Violet calls Darlene about Blue, and Nova receives a curious email.

  • Three 2021 NFL Draft thoughts and a post-Sam Darnold trade mock draft

    DJ Bean shares three quick thoughts about the 2021 NFL Draft following the Panthers' trade for Sam Darnold, as well as a mock of the top 15 picks in the draft.

  • Midlands school district to lift this COVID-19 precaution from classrooms

    It’s become a common sight in schools since the pandemic began. Now school officials think it’s safe to do away with.

  • With big act to follow, Valentine takes over at Loyola

    CHICAGO (AP) Drew Valentine was on FaceTime with a recruit when he noticed a familiar figure walk by on Monday. Porter Moser stopped in to grab some things and bid farewell as he leaves Loyola Chicago for Oklahoma. ''The last thing he said to me is make sure you do it your way,'' Valentine said Tuesday.

  • UK Deliveroo riders strike over pay, gig work conditions

    Riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo held a strike in London Wednesday over pay and working conditions, part of a broader backlash against one of the U.K.'s biggest gig economy companies. Scooter and bicycle delivery riders waving flags and red smoke flares rode through the streets of Central London. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which represents migrant and gig workers, expected hundreds of riders to take part.

  • Facebook's line of PC-only VR headsets ends as Rift S stock dries up

    The Oculus Rift S stock is drying up and Facebook says it won't be replenished as it focuses on standalone VR headsets.

  • Lebanon's President Aoun holds central bank responsible for crisis

    Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday the central bank bore responsibility for the country's financial collapse and for stalling an audit which is a key condition for foreign aid the country badly needs. In a national address, Aoun accused Lebanese banks of squandering people's savings and the central bank governor of giving excuses for refusing to answer 73 out of 133 questions that consultancy Alvarez & Marsal had sent for the audit. "To the central bank I say: the main responsibility befalls you," he said, in his strongest criticism yet.

  • Springer has another issue while awaiting Blue Jays debut

    George Springer is now dealing with another issue while waiting to make his debut with the Toronto Blue Jays, after starting the season on the injured list with a strained left oblique muscle. Springer was on track to play Thursday for the Blue Jays in their first home game before feeling tightness in his right quad while running the bases. Manager Charlie Montoyo said before Wednesday's series finale at Texas that Springer ran the bases after taking live batting practice before Tuesday's game.

  • Airline apologizes to Charlotte cancer survivor told to remove hoodie with vulgar word

    ‘American Airlines did a very disrespectful and embarrassing thing to me,’ woman says on social media.

  • JoJo Siwa says she would 'technically' call herself pansexual but is still figuring out her identity

    JoJo Siwa, who came out as LGBTQ earlier this year, opened up about her sexuality and relationship with her girlfriend in a People cover story.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • ‘British by default’: Military ships that can be built in UK should not be outsourced abroad

    Military ships and all defence equipment that can be built in the UK should not be outsourced abroad, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader has called on the Government to ensure that any defence projects that can be feasibly made in the UK “should be done in Britain”, amid concerns that many initiatives are being bought “off the shelf” from foreign countries. On a visit to dockyards in Plymouth on Wednesday, Sir Keir said: "We say there should be a threshold, which means that, unless you can prove that equipment and projects can't be done in Britain, they should be done in Britain. He added: “That hasn't been the position for the last 10 years, and 30,000 jobs in defence, in procurement and projects have been lost. We cannot afford to make that mistake again, particularly coming out of the pandemic, and it matters in places like Plymouth. It really matters." Sir Keir added that “prioritising British businesses through defence spending is not only investment in jobs, but in our communities, and a more secure economy”. It comes after Labour ministers urged the Government to bring in a “British by default” policy, in order to give priority to British-based business. Several deals highlighted by the party that have been outsourced abroad included a £3 billion contract with US giant Boeing, for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, as well as three Boeing E7 Wedgetail planes, plus orders for three RC-135 Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft, which benefit American firms. It comes after Boris Johnson pledged £16.5 billion for defence last year and declared that the commitment would “spur a renaissance of British shipbuilding across the UK”.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.