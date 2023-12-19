North Dakota man sentenced for livestock running at large

Dec. 18—CAVALIER COUNTY — A Walhalla, North Dakota, man was granted a plea agreement on Thursday, Dec. 14, for various livestock-related crimes.

In June,

charges were filed in Cavalier County

against 63-year-old Mark Harvey Nordin. He was charged with Class C felony animal cruelty, Class A misdemeanor animal neglect and three counts of Class B misdemeanor livestock running at large.

The felony charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

According to court documents filed in the case, Nordin failed to maintain a fence on his property, which allowed his horses to escape and charge at a neighbor.

This was one of multiple times Nordin's horses were found outside of the property, court documents said. On two of the occasions, law enforcement checked out the property and found it lacked proper food, shelter and water for the animals.

Nordin pleaded guilty to one count of livestock running at large. He was granted a plea agreement that dismissed the remaining charges and was sentenced to a suspended sentence of two days in custody.

Nordin owes $250 in fines and will be on unsupervised probation for six months. He is not allowed to have horses on the property unless he lives there, and a new fence is installed or the current one is fully repaired, according to court documents.