North Dakota reaches record child support collections

Dec. 11—FARGO — Parents in North Dakota have paid and received a record high percentage of child support in the current federal fiscal year, according to the state's child support enforcement division.

Health and Human Services (HHS) said its Child Support Section achieved a record 77.4% collection rate.

HHS Child Support Director James Fleming said that percentage reflects nearly $90 million paid and received by North Dakota parents out of the $116 million of child support due in the last year.

In addition, the statewide amount of unpaid support is at its lowest level since 2015.

North Dakota's child support collection rate easily surpasses the national average of 64.6% in 2022. Those statistics are tabulated annually by the Office of Child Support Services in the Administration for Children and Families of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Historically, North Dakota has consistently ranked within the top five states for child support collection rates.

Fleming said the previous high for North Dakota was over 76% in federal fiscal year 2019, after which time the rate slipped back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you have an economic downturn, you see a negative influence on that collection rate, so you've got to even work harder to get moving into a positive rate," he said.

Fleming said the state's high collection rate is attributed to parents being willing to support their children and the state's balanced approach.

He said the state tries to ensure the amount that's accruing every month is realistic and sustainable and if there are barriers to employment for a non-custodial parent, the courts will assist in trying to remove those barriers.

"We really work to walk that line where we are enforcing in a meaningful way without overdoing it," Fleming said.

Parents with questions about their case are encouraged to contact child support customer service at (701) 328-5440, toll-free at 800-231-4255, 711 (TTY) or childsupport@nd.gov