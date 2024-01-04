North Dakota residents encouraged to take state water quality priorities survey

Jan. 3—BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is currently developing a 10-year strategy and requests public input through completing survey.

The strategy will focus on the department's plans to continue addressing surface water quality issues, such as excess amounts of bacteria, nutrients and sediment that impact lakes and streams, according to a press release. Impaired waters like these require an assessment to identify the sources of pollutants, as well as an action plan on how to improve water quality. The department's 10-year plan involves both these assessments and plans.

The department asks for public input on questions such as "What are your water quality priorities? What water bodies do you want to see improved? What water bodies do you want to see protected? What concerns do you have for future water quality and watershed health where you live, work, and play?"

The survey is available through this link:

www.tinyurl.com/NDwatersurvey

.