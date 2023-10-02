North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash

Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the state Capitol Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Bismarck, N.D. Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died Sunday in a plane crash near Moab, Utah. Larsen was first elected to the state Senate in 2020. | Jack Dura, Associated Press

A North Dakota state senator died in a plane crash in Utah with his wife and two kids Sunday night after refueling.

Sen. Doug Larsen, his wife Amy Larsen, and two children were all killed upon impact when the plane hit the ground “shortly after taking off from the Canyonlands Airfield north of Moab,” the Grand Country Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

The report of the crash came in about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office. Just after midnight, the post was updated to say that “four occupants, unfortunately, did not survive the crash,” though the victims weren’t identified in the post.

The Associated Press verified the deaths of Larsen and his family through an email sent by Republican state Senate Majority Leader David Hogue to other senators.

“Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah,” Hogue wrote in his email obtained by AP. “They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah.”

The southern Utah town of Moab, where the crash occurred, is located about 475 miles northeast of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The small single-engine Piper plane crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, per AP. A cause has not yet been determined.

Larsen has served in the North Dakota Senate since 2021, according to his North Dakota Legislative biography. He was a lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota National Guard, and a business owner with his wife, reported AP.

The view from inside a plane at the Canyonlands Field Airport in Moab on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News