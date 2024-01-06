North Dakota statistics show rise in homeless families

Jan. 6—EDITOR'S NOTE — The following is part of an ongoing series about homelessness in Grand Forks.

GRAND FORKS — The number of people living in emergency shelters throughout North Dakota more than quadrupled over the past year, according to data from the North Dakota Homeless Management Information System.

In November 2022, there were 26 people living in emergency shelters statewide, HMIS reported. By November of 2023, the number had risen to 112.

Furthermore, there were nine adults living in places not meant for habitation — such as cars, abandoned buildings and anywhere outside — and five staying with a friend in November 2022.

In November of 2023, the numbers rose to 38 and 23, respectively. Also, there were 15 staying with a family member and eight living in a motel or hotel. Ten were groups made up of at least one adult and one minor; eight were minors.

Although HMIS data does not account for all homeless people in the state, it does reveal a trend that concerns leaders of agencies that work with the homeless and housing insecure population.

Anecdotally, Kayla Hochstetler, who has worked with homeless people in the Grand Forks area for a decade, said she has never seen as many homeless families as she did during 2023.

"That's been an issue for a long time, but particularly this summer we saw what seemed like a dramatic increase in families experiencing homelessness or housing instability in our region," she told the Grand Forks Herald.

As chair of the Community Agency Network Association, Hochstetler collaborates with a group of Grand Forks-area individuals and agencies united by the goal of ending homelessness. They all corroborated Hochstetler's observation about 2023 homeless trends, she said.

Various agencies in the Grand Forks area report the trend as well. Multiple sources cite rising costs and the end of COVID-related protections and assistance programs as likely contributors to the issue.

"(Assistance) coming to an end — sometimes dramatically, depending on the program — is making a really big impact on people's lives," Hochstetler said.

One drastic change occurred on March 31, when Medicaid ended its continuous enrollment period. Formerly eligible recipients began losing coverage the following day. Millions have been affected, according to multiple nationwide news sources.

On May 1, North Dakota Rent Help, a program built with federal COVID relief funds to provide rental and utility assistance, stopped accepting new applications. As of April 2023, the program provided $99 million in rental assistance and $10.8 million in utility assistance.

Taylor Restad, Grand Forks Housing Authority client services director and program director at LaGrave on First — the city's first permanent supportive housing — said some ND Rent Help recipients weren't fully aware of how the program worked and what their responsibilities were.

Around the time the program was established, a federal eviction moratorium ended. During the moratorium — which lasted from September 2020 to August 2021 — some people stopped paying rent entirely, Restad said.

"Some people read that and understood, 'Oh, if I don't pay my rent, they can't evict me,'" she said. "That was not the case. You still owe rent, and you still have to pay that at some point."

With significant debts accumulated, it was difficult to get caught up, even with assistance from ND Rent Help or other organizations, Restad said.

One of those organizations, United Way of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks & Area, tripled the number of families it housed in 2023.

Heather Novak, executive director, told the Herald approximately 75% of the families with whom the organization worked in 2023 were seeking assistance for the first time. This was largely due to the aforementioned economic and COVID-related issues.

"The cost of food and living has gone up," Novak said. "It's harder to manage, and I think that once people fall behind, it's even harder to get caught up."

According to HMIS data, throughout November of 2022, there were two people living in emergency shelters throughout the Grand Forks region, two living in places not meant for habitation and two staying with a friend.

In the same month last year, there were 31 in emergency shelters, seven in places not meant for habitation, 10 staying with a friend and four staying with a family member.

HMIS data entry is only required for recipients and subrecipients of the Continuum of Care Program and Emergency Solutions Grant funds, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Not every agency that works with the homeless population participates and, furthermore, not every housing insecure or homeless person interacts with these agencies. The data cannot be all-encompassing for these reasons.

In November of 2022, there was one person living in a Devils Lake region emergency shelter, according to HMIS data. In November of 2023, there were two in emergency shelters, one in a place not meant for habitation and three staying with family. Of those, one was a group with at least one adult and one minor.

At the start of the current academic year, there were 106 homeless students enrolled in Grand Forks Public Schools, an increase from 2022-23 enrollment, when there were 85.

"Even when we had that low number of (85), I think we still had so many families that just weren't identified and didn't want to seek out and ask for additional support," said Sara Berg, who is the district's liaison for students in transition.

Berg also suspects there's a large population of people just one paycheck away from becoming homeless. Novak said this is consistent with what she has observed at United Way, where there are 45 clients on a waitlist for homeless prevention assistance.

Throughout the school district, there are 15 to 20 unaccompanied youth, who are typically "couch-surfing" with friends or family, Berg said.

"What we really focus on at that point in time is safety planning," she said. "What does it look like where you're laying your head down at night? Who is in the home? Are you safe in the home?"

Grand Forks' Community Advisory Committee named assistance for the homeless population one of its 2024 priorities, according to Meredith Richards, community development director. The others are affordable and accessible housing and behavioral and mental health services.

The priorities serve as a guide for HUD-funded Community Development Block Grant Program applicants. The annual program is open for applications, Richards said.

At CANA, conversations are underway as to what can be done to adjust policies and procedures, but there are no concrete plans yet. At the Grand Forks Housing Authority, two youth and young adult case managers were recently hired to work with the increasing homeless population, Restad said.

Novak believes some key steps are to ensure agencies are staying up to date with their HMIS data collection and to help people apply for assistance. She said many don't apply because they're unaware of the programs, think they won't qualify or don't know how to apply.

United Way recently became certified in the Opening Doors program, a state-run program for people facing housing barriers such as a criminal record, poor rental history or credit score.

"The Opening Doors program is kind of like a landlord insurance policy," Novak said. "Once the lease is up, if there are any damages, the program will pay up to $2,000. That's been really helpful."

As of Dec. 21, there were two families living in United Way-funded emergency shelter and 48 receiving long-term case management, a service Novak believes is essential for people dealing with housing instability.

"If somebody is assisted with rent for July, are we really looking at (whether they can) pay August, September and October?" she said. "We really want it to be a long-term stability."

Some clients are in one-off situations, but easily 80% are in need of longer term case management, Novak said. This includes assessing finances, applying additional assistance and creating an income and expense budget.