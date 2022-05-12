North Dakota Supreme Court to soon hear arguments in Pendleton appeal

May 12—GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota Supreme Court will soon hear arguments in the appeal of Salamah Pendleton.

Pendleton was

convicted in June 2021 on two murder charges

in the deaths of Lola Moore, his mother, and Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte, in a May 2020 shooting that occurred when officers were serving him eviction papers at his Grand Forks apartment. He was convicted on other charges as well, including the attempted murder of Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kelly McLean and Cpl. Ron Nord, who was wounded in the incident. In October 2021 he was

sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Arguments in the appeal are set to be heard on Tuesday, May 17, at 10:45 a.m.

According to Supreme Court documents, Kiara Costa Kraus-Parr, Pendleton's defense attorney, is raising a number of questions, including whether the district court created a structural error by denying Pendleton's right to a public trial. Other questions include whether his right to be present during jury selection was violated and whether the jury engaged in misconduct.