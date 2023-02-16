North Dakota teacher faces several drug charges

Feb. 15—JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A Jamestown Public School District teacher is facing one felony charge along with several misdemeanor charges after she was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 14, on suspicion of various drug crimes.

Amy Ann Tarno, 45, of Jamestown, made an initial appearance Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Southeast District Court in Jamestown. Tarno faces charges of prohibited acts, a Class B felony; six counts of prohibited acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors; prohibited acts, a Class B misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.

The Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday at 2205 Fourth St. NE in Jamestown and found about 30 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of marijuana, various controlled prescription medications, LSD, THC edibles, and drug paraphernalia for the use of and manufacturing of methamphetamine, Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser said Tuesday.

Tarno, who appeared without an attorney Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to all misdemeanor charges and the infraction. She did not have to enter a plea on the felony charge.

Tarno posted $10,000 surety bond Wednesday and was released from the Stutsman County Correctional Center.

Tarno admitted to officers that she had methamphetamine and marijuana in her basement but denied selling methamphetamine, according to court documents. She admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana and would test positive for both if given a urine analysis, court documents say.

She also admitted to keeping coffee filters with residue from manufacturing methamphetamine about 13 years ago at a farmstead, but denied knowing how to manufacture methamphetamine herself, court documents say.

Tarno denied knowing anything about the LSD or methadone, and told officers she had prescriptions for hydrocodone and clonazepam, court documents say.

The Jamestown Public School District placed Tarno on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Jamestown High School's faculty and staff directory, Tarno is listed as a business education instructor. She is also an assistant volleyball coach for the Jamestown Public School District.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.