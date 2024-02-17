In some North Dakota towns, 'small town bucks' keep commerce local

Feb. 17—LANGDON, N.D. — Along with paying for goods with cash, card or check, more Langdon businesses are accepting Langdon Bucks in partnership with the Langdon Area Chamber of Commerce.

The list of businesses is growing, said Jesica Tull, executive director of the Langdon Area Chamber of Commerce.

"Pretty much anything that you would want to do in town, (Langdon Bucks) are good for," she said.

Town-specific money programs — Langdon Bucks, Cavalier Bucks and Walhalla Bucks, for example — are just some examples of efforts to promote shopping locally. Each iteration has now been in use for a few years, according to those involved in running the programs.

These bucks come in $5 or $10 denominations in Langdon and Cavalier, and $5 denominations in Walhalla, and can be used at a number of businesses: gas stations, grocery stores, retail shops or city utilities. Birchwood Chevrolet in Cavalier accepts them for oil changes or part of someone's down payment on a car, Cavalier Retail and Services Committee President Chris Berry said.

There is only one store in Cavalier that doesn't accept Cavalier Bucks, and all but two Walhalla businesses accept Walhalla Bucks, Walhalla Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Davis said.

Each version of the system functions differently from town to town, and in Berry's research, from state to state. While Langdon and Walhalla run their programs through their respective chambers, Cavalier does it through the Cavalier Retail and Services Committee. In Langdon, businesses have to partner with the chamber to accept Langdon Bucks, and in Walhalla, the Walhalla Bucks program is run through the Choice Bank in town. They're also purchased differently — through the bank in Walhalla, directly through Tull in Langdon and through the city administrative building in Cavalier.

"Different people for different chambers run different things," Tull said.

Each town also offers their bucks as prizes for certain events, like Shop Local Bingo in Cavalier, a Christmas giveaway in Langdon and the Pumpkin Fest vegetable contest and Hidden Medallion Contest in Walhalla. They're also bought more around the holidays, comparable to gift cards. The existence of this kind of currency goes back further than Tull, Berry or Davis have been in action at their respective positions, though Tull estimates Langdon Bucks have been in existence for at least 13 years, as long as the Langdon Bucks Christmas giveaway has existed.

The importance of each iteration of the currency is that it keeps money circulating in town, encouraging shopping at local businesses. Both Berry and Tull have reported pushing for the use of their respective town bucks especially this year, and all three have said it helps generate income and support for the shops at home.

Berry's goal is to keep people shopping in Cavalier to keep the town going. Davis also said something similar; he hopes that when out-of-town visitors win Walhalla Bucks, they will return to spend them.

"It's one of those things that I feel like is something you hear about more in small towns as opposed to bigger cities," Davis said. "Because the small towns are a little bit more close-knit and they're more focused on keeping the dollars local. We have to have our businesses for our small towns to survive."

Tull also said that, through helping a small town like Langdon thrive, the town can in turn help the region around it. For Langdon's chamber specifically, that means helping out other groups, like the North Dakota Farmers Market and Growers Association and the Rendezvous Region Tourism Council.

"If we are being helped and our chamber is being successful and our businesses are being successful, we are able to outreach to other places in North Dakota," she said.