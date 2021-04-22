North Dakota's governor vetoed a bill to bar transgender children from joining sports leagues, saying the state already has enough rules curbing them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Bostock
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
doug burgum north dakota trans school sports bill
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Stephen Yang/Getty Images

  • The bill would have only allowed children to play in sports teams that matched their gender assigned at birth.

  • Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed the bill Wednesday, saying there were enough rules in place.

  • Dozens of US states are voting on anti-trans legislation this year.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has vetoed a bill that effectively barred transgender children from playing in sports leagues.

Under House Bill 1298, all K-12 schools in North Dakota would be banned from letting transgender boys or girl join gendered sports teams, unless the team matched the gender the child was given at birth.

Proponents of the bill advanced the idea that it was unfair for transgender girls to play on cisgender girls' sports teams. "It's about fair competition," Rep. Ben Koppelman, the bill's sponsor, told the Grand Forks Herald in January.

The bill passed on April 15, but Burgum struck it down Wednesday, saying there were enough rules in place.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association "already has regulations in place for participation in sex-separated interscholastic contests by transgender students," Burgum said, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

"North Dakota today has a level playing field and fairness in girls' sports."

NDHSAA regulations state that transgender boys "may compete in a contest for boys but is no longer eligible to compete in a contest for girls," but that transgender girls can play in boys' teams "but may not compete in a contest for girls until completing one calendar year of documented testosterone-suppression treatment."

Trans symbol
A rally in support of transgender people at New York City Hall in 2018. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Burgum also suggested that the bill was addressing an issue that did not exist.

"To date, there has not been a single recorded incident of a transgender girl attempting to play on a North Dakota girls' team," he said.

Burgum went on to note that because the bill would only apply to public and tribal schools, it creates further inequality. "The bill would unnecessarily inject the state into a local issue by creating a ban with myriad unforeseen consequences," he said.

States across the US are experiencing a wave of proposed legislation seeking to prevent transgender children from participating fully in school activities.

Bills to that effect have been tabled in more than two dozen states, according to a tracker from the American Civil Liberties Union.

In Arkansas, lawmakers have gone further. In late March, the state became the first in the US to pass a bill banning doctors from providing gender-affirming treatments, like top surgery or hormone treatment, to children.

In a statement, the ACLU said the North Dakota bill was nothing short of discrimination.

"House Bill 1298 was never about leveling the playing field for student athletes. It was obvious from the beginning that this discriminatory legislation was about creating solutions to problems that don't exist and, in the process, harming some of the most vulnerable people in our state," said Libby Skarin, a campaign director for the ACLU.

"We're thrilled with Gov. Burgum's decision to veto this bill."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas Governor Vetoes Transgender Sports Bill

    Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday rejected a bill that would bar male students from competing against females in high school and college sports. “As Kansans, we should be focused on how to include all students in extracurricular activities rather than how to exclude those who may be different than us. Kansas is an inclusive state and our laws should reflect our values. This law does not do that,” Kelly said in a statement. Kelly made the case that the bill could harm children and eliminate job opportunities in Kansas. “I’ve made it clear that the last thing that we need to be doing in the state of Kansas is implementing regressive policy that just turns businesses away from our state and kills jobs,” Kelly said. The ACLU of Kansas has threatened litigation if the bill is introduced. In the bill’s fiscal note, the Kansas Attorney General’s office wrote that such a lawsuit would incur great cost for the state. “It’s not surprising but nonetheless disappointing that Governor Kelly opted to veto the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and capitulate to the mistruths and extreme rhetoric offered by the left,” Republican state Senators Ty Masterson and Renee Erickson said in a statement. The bill’s proponents have characterized the pressure imposed by organizations like the NCAA as corporate bullying. “It’s not about anything else other than (fairness), and no state should allow itself to be intimidated by big corporations or the NCAA into pretending otherwise,” Masterson and Erickson said in a statement. “Republicans in the Kansas Senate will not cower in the face of such intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric. We will not back down in defense of fairness in women’s sports. We will not sell out decades of progress by women for a few days of a basketball tournament,” their statement continued. Kansas is one of 31 states where legislation barring transgender youth from playing in girl’s and women’s sports has been proposed. In order to override Kelly’s veto, Republicans in the Kansas legislature will need eleven additional “yes” votes in the House and one in the Senate.

  • RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

    Let’s be honest, none of us are the same people we were at the start of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13. And with the coronation at last approaching, it’s time to lock in our bets: Which queen (or queens?) will finally win this thing? All cynicism aside, this season — with its cast of memorable, […]

  • Cardi B Slams GOP Lawmaker for Talking About ‘WAP’ Instead of Police Brutality

    “This gets me so mad,” fumes rapper Cardi B is once again criticizing Republicans while discussing police brutality on her social media. Reacting to a video of GOP Rep. Glenn Grothman decrying her music on the House floor, the rapper tweeted, “This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about,” she added, referencing the Derek Chauvin verdict. She added a thinking emoji. Also Read: Cardi B Rips ‘Blue Check Republicans’ Over Silence on Daunte Wright Killing In his remarks, Grothman said, “I’ve received complaints in my office — and rightfully so — about Cardi B and the Grammys. They wonder why we are paying the FCC [and] if they feel that this should be in living rooms across the nation.” The FCC did receive a number of complaints in February when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed their hit song, “WAP,” on the CBS broadcast. He looped in a criticism of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who, he said has promoted the rapper’s music. Then, he said, “Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job! The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.” Cardi B has been vocal lately about Republicans — particularly ones with large social media platforms — who have “been real [quiet]” in the wake of the police killing of Daunte Wright and pepper spraying of Army lieutenant Caron Nazario. Read original story Cardi B Slams GOP Lawmaker for Talking About ‘WAP’ Instead of Police Brutality At TheWrap

  • Eric Andre says he was 'racially profiled' at the Atlanta Airport by two plainclothes police officers

    Eric Andre tweeted on Wednesday that he was about to board a flight when two policemen stopped him and asked to search his bags for drugs.

  • Florida will start school days with a moment of silence if DeSantis signs the bill

    Florida public school students might soon have a required moment of silence at the start of each day under a measure passed Thursday by the Florida Senate and headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

  • Kansas, North Dakota governors veto bills banning trans girls from sports

    Similar sports bans have been passed in Arkansas and Mississippi, and South Dakota's governor had signed an executive order supporting the ban. The rejection in Kansas follows a similar veto by Republican North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on Wednesday.

  • Why is hatred Republicans’ first impulse? Now they’re targeting transgender kids | Opinion

    Look, I get it, OK?

  • ShowBiz Minute: Prince, Essence, 'Jeopardy!'

    Prince fans head to Paisley Park for five year death anniversary; Zendaya, Andra Day and Whoopi Goldberg among honorees at Essence Black Women in Hollywood event; LeVar Burton to be "Jeopardy!" guest host after online petition. (April 22)

  • Yes, Derek Chauvin Was Found Guilty in the Death of George Floyd, But What’s…Next?

    Derek Chauvin, the former Minnesota cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes until he became unresponsive and later died, was found guilty of murder Tuesday. Chauvin’s bail was revoked, and he was immediately taken into custody.

  • Cop who fatally shot teen in Tennessee school bathroom won’t face charges, official says

    Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, died during a confrontation with police.

  • ‘You’re old, impotent and an embarrassment’: Lincoln Project targets Trump with Mar-a-Lago advert

    The ad will air starting on Thursday in Palm Beach, Florida – where Mar-a-Lago is based

  • Efren Medina: 20-year-old Georgia firefighter dies during first shift

    ‘Efren was a wonderful brother, son, husband and friend to all,’ says friend on fundraiser page

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • Ma’Khia Bryant shooting: LeBron James explains why he took down tweet telling Ohio officer ‘you’re next’

    Los Angeles Lakers star says he took the tweet down because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Instagram star cat Ponzu killed after owner ‘attacked’ in New York park

    Thai chef says ‘our family got physically assaulted that day’ as investigation ongoing

  • Russia Abruptly Claims It Is Ordering Troops to Pull Back From Ukraine’s Border

    Russian Defense MinistryFor weeks, Russia has been inflaming tensions in Eastern Europe by building up a mighty force of some 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border. On Thursday, the Kremlin announced it had achieved what it wanted with the exercise, and ordered its army to pack up and go home.According to BBC News, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement during a visit to Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in the last major conflict in the region seven years ago. Shoigu said the plan of military “snap checks” had been achieved, and there’s nothing left for the tens of thousands of troops to do but to head back.“The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defense for the country,” said the minister, who added that some soldiers will be ordered to return to their “permanent bases” in Russia on Friday, and the entire operation will be completed in just over a week, on May 1.Сегодня на полигоне «Опук» (Республика Крым) пройдет основной этап учений войск Южного военного округа и Воздушно-десантных войск, которые проводились в рамках внезапной проверки боеготовности https://t.co/8ltXgN2IKC#Учения #ЮВО #ВДВ #Крым pic.twitter.com/VnS6KuKFWH— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 22, 2021 Shoigu’s announcement came immediately after Russia staged massive military exercises in Crimea on Thursday to underline a show of force on the Ukraine border that has put Kyiv and its Western allies on high alert for weeks. The defense ministry claimed the exercises involved 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, 200 aircraft, and over 1,000 military vehicles.Shoigu oversaw the operation in a helicopter, and after his stand-down order he said the military had proven its readiness to respond to any “adverse developments” during NATO’s Defender Europe 2021 exercise—a mass U.S. Army-led war game that’s running in Europe until June.The troop buildup caused panic in Ukraine—and, even though the withdrawal will be met with relief—Russia has displayed that it could raise a major force at the border if required. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Wall Street Journal this week: “We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the White House said Biden had “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” On Thursday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western allies to punish Moscow’s threatening behavior with new sanctions.Later, after the withdrawal announcement, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said: “We are monitoring the situation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • South Korean president calls Trump failure who ‘beat around the bush’ on North Korea

    If tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalise on it’, says Moon Jae-in

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • John Kerry criticises Donald Trump for pulling out of Paris accord ‘without any facts, without any science’

    Climate envoy said US now working to ‘restore America’s credibility’ as Biden announces ambitious emissions targets

  • Taiwan authorities look into Apple supplier hack

    Unreleased Apple product blueprints claimed to be among hackers' haul.