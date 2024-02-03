North Dakota's House seat has served as springboard for a number of politicians

Feb. 3—GRAND FORKS — When Earl Pomeroy held North Dakota's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, he said he didn't long for a spot in the Senate "with any lust in my heart." After all, two experienced and respected politicians already held those positions.

But for some who have served as North Dakota's House representative, the position has been a springboard to higher office.

Even with Pomeroy, whose 18 years in the House indicates no small level of contentment, the idea sometimes was mentioned out loud. He recalls how Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, once teased him about his House longevity.

"I ran into him one morning and he was reading the paper. He looked up at me and said, 'Oh, a senator in waiting, and no openings,' " Pomeroy recalled, noting how Schumer chuckled. "He busted my chops about having nowhere to go."

As candidates line up for North Dakota's soon-to-be-open seat in the U.S. House, two North Dakotans who held that spot for a combined three decades say they weren't surprised when incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong announced he will run for governor.

The House can be "grueling" — that's Pomeroy's description — and the platform the 435-member body provides is decidedly lower than the stages that rise in the 100-seat U.S. Senate or in the single high-backed chair behind the governor's desk.

But good work can be done in the House, say Pomeroy and Byron Dorgan, a pair of Democrats who held the state's House seat from 1981 to 2011. And Pomeroy believes the longer North Dakota's representative stays in the House, the better it can be for the state.

Pomeroy said it takes years to earn real power in the House.

"Moving up and moving on does not necessarily serve the state's interests, although it might serve the political ambitions of the individual taking that course," he said.

Armstrong announced last month

that after three terms in the House, he is beginning a campaign to be North Dakota's next governor. His decision came shortly after Doug Burgum said he will step away from the governor's office after two terms.

Burgum's declaration, which came on Jan. 22

, sparked political intrigue across the state. Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller also appears interested, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead has reported.

After Armstrong's decision,

Tom Campbell

, a former state lawmaker from Grafton who previously planned to run for governor, switched to a House campaign, joining declared candidates

Rick Becker

, a Republican, and

Trygve Hammer

, a Democrat.

Others — including Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, former U.S. Rep. Rick Berg and Minot businessman Kevin Black — are considering House campaigns as well

, according to Forum Communications Co. columnist Rob Port.

If Armstrong wins the governor's race, he'll be the latest North Dakotan to jump from the U.S. House to something many would consider a bigger job, specifically governor or a spot in the Senate.

Among the most recent:

Republican Kevin Cramer held the House seat for three terms before running in 2018 for the Senate, where he remains today.

* Dorgan was in the House from 1981 to 1992 and then won election to the Senate, serving until 2011.

* Republican Mark Andrews served in the House from 1963 through 1980, then spent one term in the Senate.

* Democrat Arthur Link was in the House for one term starting in 1971, then successfully ran for governor, a position he held until 1981.

* Thomas Kleppe spent two terms in the House, starting in 1966, before losing in a Senate bid. He then served as administrator of the Small Business Administration in 1971 and as secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior in 1975.

* Perhaps the most notable is Quentin Burdick, whose one term in the House, from early 1959 to August 1960, led to a three-decade career in the Senate.

Link's path mirrors Armstrong's, Pomeroy said. Coming from a small town — Alexander, which had a population of some 270 at the time — Link needed to gain experience and notoriety. He started in the Legislature; the U.S. House came next.

"There was no way he could come from Alexander into the governor's office," Pomeroy said.

The Legislature gave him credibility, and the House built his political base. A victory in 1972 made him governor.

Armstrong's story isn't much different. He grew up in Dickinson — bigger than Alexander but similarly situated far from North Dakota's population centers — and worked his way into the Legislature before becoming a congressman. He's the first to attempt a direct switch from Congress to governor since Link.

History shows one more case that bears similarities to Armstrong's quest. L.B. Hannah — of Page, a small town roughly between Fargo and Jamestown — parlayed multiple terms in the Legislature to win two terms in the U.S. House. Backed by that political capital, he was elected governor in 1913.

"I think (some) see a four-year term as governor as a very different kind of job than being in Congress," Dorgan said.

"The governor's job, you can actually make decisions, but not all of them — you have a Legislature that is very involved as well. You can make decisions as governor on a wide range of issues," he said. "In the United States Congress, you have a completely different set of circumstances. You have a requirement to reach out and include others in order to have the strength to pass legislation."

For some, the governor's office might be just too good to pass up, said Dorgan, who considered running for governor before deciding "that was not something that I felt would work for me."

"Almost everyone has the desire to look at an open governorship if you are already serving in public office in North Dakota," he said.

Dorgan was in his 30s when he first was elected to the House. He was sworn in by legendary Speaker of the House Tip O'Neill. "It was quite a remarkable thing," he said.

"I spent the first few years in the House learning what I needed to learn in order to be successful, to pass legislation and to work on things, especially with agriculture and energy issues that were so important to the state. ... You develop a knowledge of the body that you serve in — in this case, the House of Representatives — and you develop seniority on your committees and have substantial capabilities."

Pomeroy said House members sometimes have to learn to play the "long game." That's especially so if the Senate and governor positions are held by experienced and popular politicians.

"Get a comfy chair and make yourself at home. You'll be here a while," he said.

However, he notes, a House seat "is not second place" since seniority can build power that can be beneficial to the state.

Pomeroy chaired a House subcommittee on Social Security, for instance. Dorgan and Pomeroy both served on the House Ways and Means Committee, a panel that heavily deals with taxation and associated finances. The committee, Dorgan said, has "substantial jurisdiction."

"We were using our one seat in the House to serve our state on the most important committee," Pomeroy said.

He believes keeping a representative in the House for an extended period "has some real merit."

Yet with terms that last just two years, members are often on campaign or preparing for one. That's what makes it grueling, Pomeroy said.

Meanwhile, there exists a political paradox: As House members face the every-two-years threat of losing their job, it also takes time "to understand what's happening" in the hectic, busy chamber, Dorgan said.

And it's vastly different now, he believes.

"It's not even close to being similar. There is no regular order anymore. The House speaker, who is a rookie, is a novice. It's unbelievably partisan and split into several different groups," he said. "You have only a four-, five- or six-vote margin in the House and about 40 House members are part of a far-right-wing group. The House has largely become a Trump organization on the Republican side. It's a very different place than anything I was involved with."

Dorgan, who lives in Virginia, is now an author, while also serving as a consultant and on boards of directors. After he left office, he started the Center for Native American Youth, which works to "to improve the health, safety, and overall well-being of Native American youth," according to its website.

Looking back to his time in the House, he recalls an environment of "Republicans and Democrats finding compromise to pass legislation."

Now, he said, "compromise is a four-letter word."

Pomeroy, who works at a law office in Washington but still has a home in Grand Forks, said his advice for North Dakota's next House member is simple: Be nice.

"I like to think that in North Dakota ... we get along more or less. We don't all share the same views, but there is kind of a longstanding tradition of being polite, being constructive and trying not to be offensive," Pomeroy said.

He referenced the book "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten."

"Play well with others in the sandbox," he suggests.

He concluded by offering a twist on that book's title, saying "all you really need to know to succeed in Congress, you learn in a small town."